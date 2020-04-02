Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    Lockdown Run: Pro athlete raises funds for COVID-19 relief by running marathon in backyard

    by Associated Press
    13 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHELTENHAM, England — Being stuck at home didn't stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.

    James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.

    By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than £18,000 (US$22,000) for Britain's National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

    The effort — labeled the #6metregardenmarathon — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.

    Campbell ran across a patch of grass, some stones and a small patio in six-meter stretches. He calculated he would have to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles).

      PHOTO: AP

