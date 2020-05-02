Will Ferrell poses as Greg Olsen, draws up new play in Seahawks' virtual team meeting

RENTON, Washington — The Seattle Seahawks saw a special guest crash one of their virtual team meetings.

When coach Pete Carroll decided it was time to introduce and get to know one of the Seahawks' offseason additions, the video cut to actor Will Ferrell impersonating new tight end Greg Olsen, who signed with Seattle after nine seasons with Carolina. The team tweeted out a video of Ferrell's visit.

Among the claims made by Ferrell — as Olsen:

— He draws up his own plays, "This one I just drew up is called '90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst."

— He doesn't play special teams.

— He thinks fellow tight end Luke Willson needs to cut his hair.

— And he expressed thanks to Carroll for allowing him to "do broadcasting," during games. "I'm only going to play about 12 plays per game."

Ferrell's appearance concluded with the video cutting to Olsen with an amused expression.

Ferrell has been friends with Carroll since his time as the head coach at USC and has been a regular at the Seahawks' facility and at games.