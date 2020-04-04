Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    American Football

    Philadelphia Eagles owner contributing $1M for COVID-19 research

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    PHILADELPHIA Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is contributing $1 million to Penn Medicine to establish the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund.

    Funds will support research program to test frontline health care workers for potential immunity to COVID-19 and for Penn Medicine’s researchers to develop real-time research protocols to battle the disease.

    “We have reached a critical point in our fight against COVID-19 in which testing for antibodies is absolutely essential both to protect our front-line workers in the short term and to develop treatments and vaccines that will save lives and help defeat the virus,” Lurie said in a release.

