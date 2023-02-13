Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 13
    American Football

    Mahomes shakes off ankle injury to power Chiefs past Eagles in Super Bowl

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    GLENDALE, Arizona — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

    See Four-team trade pushes through even as Gary Payton II fails Warriors physical

    The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs' win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

    Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker's kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Patrick Mahomes

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again